BTS’ RM confesses the group LOVES John Cena; Suga calls Ashton Kutcher ‘a guy who looks good in jeans’

BTS recently reacted to a bunch of music videos, memes, and public appearances on the internet and they had a lot to say about some Hollywood stars, scroll down to find out what the group said.
K-pop megastars BTS recently teamed up with Esquire and reacted to their own music videos, memes, and public appearances on the internet. During the chat, the group addressed John Cena’s kind words to the group during an appearance at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon September year. For the unversed, in the interview, John confessed as to why he started liking BTS in the first place. "When something becomes a thing, it's open for criticism and I love what this band has done because they're this massively popular thing. They've been so globally popular for so long, I was like, 'Okay, I should probably know about this.' When I started to look at BTS and listen to their music, I was originally drawn."

 

To which Hope instantly replied, “That’s real love right there”. Group leader RM also chimed in and said: “We love you, as much as you support us,” and the group exclaimed, “Thank you John Cena” together.

 

Late on in the chat, Jin also reacted to a clip from The Late Late Show With James Corden, in which Hollywood superstar Ashton Kutcher was seen physically lifting Jin. Jin said: “Why’d he suddenly carry me out? I was caught me off guard, honestly!” which instigated Suga to join in, he said: “Since I was little I knew him as the guy who looked good in jeans, that’s how I knew him. He was cool.” Jin then replied: “I was startled because he suddenly picked me up and carried me out. He was cool. Tall too. He’s handsome.”

 

Credits :Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Esquire, Getty Images

