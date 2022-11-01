BTS’ RM confirms solo release following J-Hope and Jin with the possibility of a later November drop

BTS member RM will be the next to go solo! According to initial reports on November 1, it was rumored that RM’s upcoming album will be released on November 25. However, RM’s management agency BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the claims, clarifying that the album is in progress, with no confirmation on the date.

RM solo

Leader RM is looking at his own solo debut following members J-Hope and Jin who each released their solo albums in July and October respectively. According to a statement released by BIGHIT MUSIC, they have confirmed that RM is indeed working on a solo album and is preparing for the same. However, they have not disclosed any dates so far, giving fans hope that it could be November 25 after all. Many also noted that it is one of the toughest times to chart in the year, with festive music being top priority for listeners.