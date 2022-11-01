BTS’ RM confirms solo release following J-Hope and Jin with the possibility of a later November drop
BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed that the BTS leader would be the next to go solo.
BTS member RM will be the next to go solo! According to initial reports on November 1, it was rumored that RM’s upcoming album will be released on November 25. However, RM’s management agency BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the claims, clarifying that the album is in progress, with no confirmation on the date.
RM solo
Leader RM is looking at his own solo debut following members J-Hope and Jin who each released their solo albums in July and October respectively. According to a statement released by BIGHIT MUSIC, they have confirmed that RM is indeed working on a solo album and is preparing for the same. However, they have not disclosed any dates so far, giving fans hope that it could be November 25 after all. Many also noted that it is one of the toughest times to chart in the year, with festive music being top priority for listeners.
RM’s past releases
The BTS member has so far released 2 mixtapes, starting with RM under his earlier stage name Rap Monster being out in the world on 20 March 2015. He followed it up with his 2nd mixtape mono on October 23, 2018. He has received praise for his class lyricism for both of them and continues to impress the audience with his other collaborations, the latest being ‘Sexy Nukim’ with the alternative K-pop music collective Balming Tiger.
RM recently appeared at the Love Your W event with J-Hope where he spoke about releasing a lot of content at the end of the year and promoting the same. That had already raised speculations regarding his upcoming solo activities. Meanwhile, member Jin’s solo album ‘The Astronaut’, which is a collaboration with Coldplay was dropped on October 28. He performed the same with the British band for their Buenos Aires stop in their Argentina leg of their Music of the Spheres tour.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin talks military enlistment, The Astronaut, Chris Martin cameo and more in live broadcast