BTS' RM confronts James Corden on behalf of ARMYs & fans are left impressed

It is no secret that BTS and ARMY have got each other's back and for anyone who had their doubts about this, should watch the latest telecast of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'! On November 24, BTS made a guest appearance in person on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' for the first time in two years. James Corden was seemingly excited to have BTS on board, however, RM had something else on mind.

As they greeted each other, leader RM took no time in asking how James Corden has been doing ever since he made a 'controversial' remark on ARMYs. “James, we’re glad to be back but how about you? You’ve been in some hot water with ARMYs.” As soon as RM mentioned that, the crowd began to hoot loudly as James Corden buried his face in embarrassment. He composed himself and explained his side of the story. After hearing James Corden’s side of the story, RM quickly took the opportunity and said, “James it’s alright, we appreciate your apology.” It is heartwarming to see how BTS has always got ARMY's back!

You can check out the iconic moment below:

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Namjoon asks James about ~that~ joke #BTSxLateLate pic.twitter.com/9Anrdjz995 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

Previously, James Corden came within ARMY's line of fire for referring to BTS' appearance at the United Nations General Assembly as 'unusual visitors' and labelled ARMYs as '15 year old fangirls'. Naturally, ARMYs were upset and took to social networking platforms to express their displeasure.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes the first & fastest Korean Boy Group MV to achieve THIS remarkable feat

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.