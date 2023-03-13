BTS’ RM congratulates Brendon Fraser and Everything Everywhere All at Once for Oscars 2023 wins

BTS’ RM celebrates the winner of two categories at the 2023 Oscars following a historical day for the Asian community at the award ceremony. Shortly after the winners were announced, RM took to his own Instagram much like the millions of others around the world to congratulate the winners. The Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role trophies were awarded to Brendon Fraser and Michelle Yeoh, while ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ took home Best Picture and six more awards. The BTS member was cheering them on much like everyone else.

RM for Brendon Fraser

In a tearjerking win, actor Brendon Fraser took home his first Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy for ‘The Whale’ speaking about how it was a ‘creative lifetime’ thrown to him. The win was iconic for so many reasons but foremost for the ‘comeback’ it signifies for the actor. BTS leader RM saw and acknowledged it in his own way.

RM’s wish for Everything Everywhere All at Once

The futuristic film which the BTS member has found a deep connection to, grabbed seven wins from the eleven categories it was up for. Sharing his thoughts, RM reposted a list from the movie’s official social media handle extending his own congratulations to the team. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ had a successful run at the 2023 Oscars where it won Best Actress, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It was a memorable night for the film’s creators and RM joined in on the celebrations.

Previously, in an interview with Hypebeast, RM had mentioned the film saying how it made him think back to his own career path. He said that after watching ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ which visualized many of the ideas that he has personally had including one where he wondered about having multiple versions of himself existing based on small choices he made in the past, he thought about what it would have been like had he continued his studies or became something other than a musician.

SEXY NUKIM for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Last year following RM’s Instagram story with Michelle Yeoh on asking people to ‘be kind’, it was his collaboration track ‘SEXY NUKIM’ with Balming Tiger, which became the best-fitting soundtrack, though only an edit released later.

