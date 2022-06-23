BTS’ RM crosses 10 million followers on Spotify

On June 23, BTS’ RM made history by crossing 10 million followers on Spotify, the global music streaming platform. With this, RM becomes only the second Korean solo artist in the history of the app to ever hit this milestone, after his fellow BTS member, J-Hope. Further, RM is the third most-followed Korean male artist on the platform, after his own group BTS, and fellow member J-Hope.

At the time of writing, RM has 10,004,456 million followers on Spotify, making him the fifth most followed Korean act overall on Spotify. Among all Korean acts on the platform, RM is bested only by BTS (51,172,304 followers), BLACKPINK (30,489,367 followers), TWICE (13,827,947 followers), and BTS’ J-Hope (10,649,785 followers).

Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that there are only a total of 9 songs listed on Spotify as part of RM’s solo discography: ‘Change’ (2017), ‘tokyo’, ‘seoul (prod. HONNE)’, ‘moonchild’, ‘badbye’, ‘uhgood’, ‘everythingoes’ and ‘forever rain’ from RM’s ‘mono.’ (2018), and ‘Old Town Road (feat. RM of BTS) - Seoul Town Road Remix’ (2019).

These tracks are joined by songs that RM “Appears On”, like Agust D (BTS’ SUGA)’s ‘Strange (feat. RM)’, eAeon’s ‘Don’t (feat. RM)’, Drunken Tiger’s ‘Timeless’, and more.

Further, though it has been nearly four years since RM’s ‘mono.’ dropped in October 2018, the mixtape recently re-entered the Top 10 on US iTunes, making it a testament to how much love the release garnered, and still receives to the present day.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10, mere days ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho embodies Mountaineer Joe in new poster for upcoming play ‘Touching the Void’