BTS’ RM debuts atop Billboard Hot100 with Wild Flower; Full charting of Indigo inside

BTS’ RM released his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ on December 2 with 10 fabulous tracks which have been critically acclaimed by many around the world. With this, RM has earned himself impressive debuts on multiple music charts, the latest one being Billboard’s weekly lists.

The BTS member joined J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jin, who have also each earned their own Billboard Hot100 debuts with their own releases. RM’s solo album Indigo’s title track ‘Wild Flower’ (with youjeen) has landed at No. 83 on the Hot100 chart, making it his first solo rodeo on the list. All BTS members except Jimin have now ranked on it with their individual projects.

Indigo charting on other lists

‘Wildflower’ has grabbed the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales and World Digital Song Sales charts meanwhile taking the 20th and 35th spots on the Global Excl. U.S. and the Global 200 charts.

As if that wasn’t fabulous enough, the album ‘Indigo’ debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums, at No. 7 on the Top Current Album Sales, and at No. 10 on the Top Album Sales charts, displaying the immense success of the 10 track record. On the other hand, Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart’s top 8 spots were admirably occupied by RM’s solo songs, while also earning a spot for his previously released ‘Bicycle’ at No.13.

RM collaborated with Silk Sonic’s one half, Anderson .Paak, for their track ‘Still Life’ which achieved its own impressive debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart and at No. 165 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart as well as No. 187 on the Global 200 chart. It was closely followed by ‘Yun’ (with Erykah Badu) and ‘All Day’ (with Epik High’s Tablo) at the second and third spots. Lastly, it was ‘Closer’ (with Paul Blanco and Mahalia) which debuted at No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales and the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts.