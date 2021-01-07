BTS: RM debuts 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' while J Hope sports duck themed mask, V reveals waiting for snowfall

BTS leader RM took to Twitter and shared pictures of 'DTS' aka 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' as snowfall hits Korea. J-Hope and V embrace the snowfall as well.

Forget building a snowman, BTS ARMY is definitely going to try building a snow duck and we've got RM to thank for it. The BTS leader took to Twitter and shared a picture to reveal he had stepped out to play in the snow. The rapper took the internet by surprise when he shared an adorable photo of seven snow ducks places next to each other. Namjoon went on to win hearts when he hilariously captioned the picture DTS, meaning Ducktan Sonyeondan.

The photo left the ARMY gushing. Ducktan Sonyeondan began trending and fans from the country revealed that the Bangtan Boy used duck-shaped snowmaker. BTS fan account, BTStranslation_, said, "This Snow Duck Maker is popular trend in Korea and seems like Namjoon is making ducks too." Namjoon also shared pictures on Weverse and said, "Waited for a year."

A few hours later, V logged into Weverse and shared a snowcapped bush to reveal he also waited for a year to embrace the snowfall.

Check out RM's DTS and V's snowcapped bush photos below:

V on Weverse 0107 I also waited @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/doX29Y2TFF — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) January 7, 2021

DuckTanSonyeondan!! and the hashtag says Jjoon NOTE: This Snow Duck Maker is popular trend in Korea and seems like Namjoon is making ducks too pic.twitter.com/wRPGjIvU5d — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) January 6, 2021

J-Hope also took to Twitter and shared a bunch of photos of enjoying the snowfall. The rapper covered himself up in warm clothes and held an iced-Americano in his hand while soaking up the sun after the snowfall. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hobi sported a mask with a mother duck on it. Hoseok shared the pictures with the caption, "My hands were completely frozen."

Check out the photos below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS leader RM donated a whopping 100 million towards developing art on his birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterTwitter

Share your comment ×