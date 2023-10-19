BTS' RM departs to London for overseas schedule; spotted at Incheon airport in hip fashion

BTS' RM recently departed for London to work on his overseas schedule. The Indigo singer had also predicted something similar during a recent live stream on Weverse but did not provide the exact details. BTS' RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, is a South Korean idol group BTS leader, rapper, producer, and songwriter. His airport fashion card did not disappoint this time too.

BTS' RM spotted at Incheon airport in dapper fashion

On October 19, morning KST, BTS' RM was spotted at the Incheon airport. As per the media reports in South Korean media outlets, BTS' RM was seen departing for London to work on his overseas schedule. Fans are enthusiastic and curious about what more BTS' RM has in store.

He looked handsome in his airport fit and his look was slick despite pulling off a possible all-nighter. BTS' RM was seen wearing a white T-shirt along with a pair of lightly washed denim. He wore a beige colored jacket giving off all the autumn fashion feels.

To complete the look he wore a chunky pair of black shoes and carried a black handbag on his shoulder. He also debuted his silver hair which he previously hinted about through one of his recent Weverse lives. Last night around 3 PM KST, BTS' RM went live where he gave a hint about his airport departure that took place this morning.

BTS' RM's recent activities

BTS' RM, during his recent live stream on Weverse, spoke about his new music and projects that were in line. RM was reluctant to reveal his new hair on the live but now his airport presence confirmed his silver hair. He also spoke about pulling an all-nighter because he had an important schedule to be at.

BTS' RM released his debut solo album Indigo in December 2022 with the title track Wild Flower. Indigo is a masterpiece created by him. Every track on the record conveys a different story and emotions.

