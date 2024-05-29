BTS’ RM drops calming vlog-like teaser for serene track Heaven from new album Right Place, Wrong Person; Watch

RM dropped his highly awaited album Right Place, Wrong Person a while ago and the excitement does not end here for the fans as more music videos are coming.

After Groin's music video release the next in line is Heaven, a beautiful track from the album. Hours ago, RM dropped a serene teaser of Heaven's music video that unravels in a vlog-like style.

BTS’ RM unveils soothing vlog-like teaser for the peaceful track Heaven music video

On May 28 KST, RM of BTS unveiled a beautiful calming teaser for his upcoming Heaven music video. Previously, it was announced that RM’s album Right Place, Wrong Person is set to have five music videos and slowly the tracks are getting unveiled.

On May 28, 2024, KST(May 27 IST) RM dropped the music video of his track Groin, and the next in line is the tranquil track from Right Place, Wrong Person titled Heaven. The BTS leader teased the live video for Heaven through two videos that give you a glimpse into what it might entail.

The two teasers work like you are looking through a lens into RM's life with the feeling of watching a vlog, we see him walking down the stairs, traveling, cycling, and having fun with friends. The unfiltered glimpses of the video tease a beautifully comforting concept that matches RM's style and ideologies.

The live video of Heaven by RM will be dropped on May 30, 2024, at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST).

Watch the teaser of RM’s Heaven here:

More about RM’s new album

RM also known by his full name Kim Namjoon is the charismatic rapper, singer, and leader of the world-renowned boy band BTS. RM is known for his unique concepts and music style which marvelously melts rapping, singing and feelings into one.

RM is completing his military enlistment but nonetheless, his album Right Place, Wrong Person is creating a buzz in the world of music. The album was dropped on May 24, 2024. A trippy music video for the lead track LOST! accompanied the album release.

The album will have a total of 4 music videos after the title track. Groin's music video was released on May 28 KST followed by Heaven on May 30 at 12 AM KST.

