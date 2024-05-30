BTS’ RM drops intriguing posters for 4th music video Domodachi feat Little Simz from Right Place, Wrong Person album

BTS’ RM’s new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person is creating waves in the K-pop industry, for its experimental concept, which only an artist of his stature can attempt. The excitement is heightening more than ever now as the BTS leader just announced the release date of his next music video for this album.

BTS' RM announces Domodachi feat. Little Simz music video release for Right Place, wrong Person

On May 30, 1:00 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m IST), RM unveiled three new posters for his collaborative track Domodachi (feat. Little Simz). Alongside the thought-provoking posters, the singer also announced the date and time for the music video release.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s X (Twitter) update, the music video for Domodachi will be dropped on May 31, midnight KST (8:30 p.m. IST/ May 30, 11 a.m. ET).

This release will mark the 4th music video for Right Place, Wrong Person following Come back to me, LOST!, and Groin. Meanwhile, including the live video for another track Nuts, Domodachi will be RM’s third video release overall for this 2nd solo album.

Check the intriguing posters for RM's Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) below:

Decoding RM's solo track Domodachi feat. Little Simz

On May 24, alongside the full album release, RM also unveiled the audio track for Domodachi which features British rapper Little Simz. In this B-side track, the singer subtly included some wordplay using two Japanese words Domo, which means Thanks (casually), and Tomodachi, which means Friends.

Coming all together, the name of this track means Thanks, Friends. However, unlike the meaning, this song is rather sarcastic where the BTS rapper takes a dig at the ones around him who pretend to be his friends.

With a brilliant linguistic blend of English, Korean, and Japanese, the lyrics juxtapose a gritty and rebellious tone with the significance of loyalty in a friendship.

Overall, Domodachi serves as an anthem for comradery, betrayal, and everything in between. The high tempo of Little Simz adds further depth to the song’s composition, making it a well-crafted B-side.

More about RM's 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

RM’s new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person features a total of 11 tracks including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

