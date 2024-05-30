BTS’ RM drops intriguing posters for 4th music video Domodachi feat Little Simz from Right Place, Wrong Person album

BTS’ RM is all set to release his 4th music video for his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Read on to check track name, date, time, and new posters.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Published on May 30, 2024  |  11:09 AM IST |  9.4K
RM: Images from BIGHIT MUSIC
RM: Images from BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ RM’s new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person is creating waves in the K-pop industry, for its experimental concept, which only an artist of his stature can attempt. The excitement is heightening more than ever now as the BTS leader just announced the release date of his next music video for this album.

BTS' RM announces Domodachi feat. Little Simz music video release for Right Place, wrong Person

On May 30, 1:00 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m IST), RM unveiled three new posters for his collaborative track Domodachi (feat. Little Simz). Alongside the thought-provoking posters, the singer also announced the date and time for the music video release. 

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s X (Twitter) update, the music video for Domodachi will be dropped on May 31, midnight KST (8:30 p.m. IST/ May 30, 11 a.m. ET).

This release will mark the 4th music video for Right Place, Wrong Person following Come back to me, LOST!, and Groin. Meanwhile, including the live video for another track Nuts, Domodachi will be RM’s third video release overall for this 2nd solo album.

Check the intriguing posters for RM’s Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) below:

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement



Decoding RM's solo track Domodachi feat. Little Simz

On May 24, alongside the full album release, RM also unveiled the audio track for Domodachi which features British rapper Little Simz. In this B-side track, the singer subtly included some wordplay using two Japanese words Domo, which means Thanks (casually), and Tomodachi, which means Friends. 

Coming all together, the name of this track means Thanks, Friends. However, unlike the meaning, this song is rather sarcastic where the BTS rapper takes a dig at the ones around him who pretend to be his friends.

With a brilliant linguistic blend of English, Korean, and Japanese, the lyrics juxtapose a gritty and rebellious tone with the significance of loyalty in a friendship.

Overall, Domodachi serves as an anthem for comradery, betrayal, and everything in between. The high tempo of Little Simz adds further depth to the song’s composition, making it a well-crafted B-side.


More about RM's 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

RM’s new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person features a total of 11 tracks including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

ALSO READ: Is BADVILLAIN’s VIN younger sister of Golden Child’s Bomin? here’s how fans know it

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

Latest Articles