BTS’ RM drops three new sets of preview photos and stunning teaser for upcoming photo folio ‘Entirety’

BTS’ leader RM has dropped new updates for his upcoming pictorial project! Titled ‘Entirety’, RM’s photo folio collection was first teased on August 19 at 8:30 pm IST, when the BTS member dropped teaser images unveiling himself as the second member continuing the project after fellow member Jungkook.

On August 23 IST, we received a slew of updates from BTS’ RM for his upcoming photo folio. RM first dropped a set of photos titled ‘CALM’. While one image shows RM smiling softly at the camera, the second one features him looking more mysterious. Both the images show RM wearing a stark white suit.

Titled ‘MONO’, which makes one think of RM’s second mixtape ‘mono.’, the second set of preview photos takes a black and white turn. In this set of photos, RM is clad in a black sweater and coat, with what appear to be white or light-coloured pants.

The third set of preview photos, ‘WILD’, comes with a soft, grainy effect. With the main tone being sepia, it is interesting to see RM exploring three very different themes through these preview photos for ‘Entirety’.

Meanwhile, the latest update is a teaser video, which starts off with RM walking in a vast space, while wearing the outfit from preview photos titled ‘MONO’. The teaser takes us through the three different concepts and shows RM taking on various aesthetics with ease.

Watch the stunning teaser video for RM’s ‘Entirety’, below:

Previously, RM released a skit and a round of preview photos for the upcoming project, giving us a glimpse into the themes ‘CALM’, ‘MONO’ and ‘WILD’ which were revealed in more detail today.

Stay tuned for more updates about BTS’ upcoming pictorial project!

