BTS’ RM, EXO’s Baekhyun and AKMU’s Chanhyuk to collaborate with Colde for Love Part 2 tracklist

On May 1, Colde released the tracklist for the upcoming album Love Part 2 and they have BTS’ RM, EXO’s Baekhyun and AKMU’s Chanhyuk as features on the album. RM’s song is Don’t Ever Say You Love Me, Baekhyun’s song is When Dawn Comes Again and AKMU’s Chanhyuk’s song is Heartbreak Club. The album will be out on May 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Colde’s friendship with RM:

Colde and BTS’ RM are known to be close friends and RM had even bought a painting for Colde’s office. RM and his friend, singer Colde (real name Kim Hee Soo), drew attention by revealing that RM presented artist Kim Hee Soo's work as a gift for the opening of his office. RM said he was interested in Kim Hee Soo’s Mullae-dong exhibition in 2019.

BTS’ RM’s activities:

On April 30th, the KM Chart Season Best Awards, with the theme of announcing the winners of the KM Chart's 1st Quarter Season Best Awards, was streamed on YouTube. KM Chart conducted a preference survey for the KM Chart's 1st Quarter Season Best Awards on My One Pick and Idol Champ apps for 7 days in early April. As a result of the KM chart season's best evaluation, BTS' RM's 'Wildflower' won the BEST K-MUSIC category. In particular, RM also won the BEST K-MUSIC ARTIST category and achieved the feat of winning two awards.

EXO’s Baekhyun’s activities:

SBS released the OST PART.1 'Hello' of SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3' on the online music site. The first protagonist is Baekhyun. Baekhyun is an artist who is gaining global popularity by continuing his hit streak with group EXO and solo singer activities. 'Hello' is a song mainly composed of warm acoustic guitar arpeggios and warm string sounds. It is expected that the heartfelt lyrics of greeting each other after a long time will stir the hearts of viewers.

