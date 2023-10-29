BTS' RM expresses grief over Friends actor Matthew Perry's death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Friends actor Matthew Perry passed away at 54. He was known for his iconic role as the beloved Chandler Bing on the series. BTS member RM has on many occasions opened up about his love for the show and how it helped him learn English. BTS' RM took to Instagram to express his grief over the untimely passing away of Matthew Perry.

BTS' RM expresses sorrow over Friends star Matthew Perry's passing

On October 29, Friends actor Matthew Perry was reported dead by the Los Angeles Police Department. BTS leader RM mourned the death of the talented actor on his Instagram story as he shared a photo of Matthew Perry. In the past, the rapper has confessed his love for the show Friends on multiple occasions and even mentioned that the series helped him learn English better. He even said that he owes it to the watching and re-watching of the American series that he speaks the language so well. He is a fan of the show and has even mimicked the famous dialogue, "We were on a break" on James Cordon's Carpool Karaoke.

More about Friends' Matthew Perry

Friends actor Matthew Perry tragically passed away in his hot tub at the mere age of 54. Foul play and drugs have been ruled out as the cause of death. The actor was famous for his role as the sarcastic and loveable Chandler Bing on the show Friends. The series was a cultural reset as it influenced everything from fashion to lifestyle.

Matthew Perry is also known for his roles in The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and Fools Rush In. The actor has impressed us time and time again with his memorable performances.

The actor was heavily involved in drugs and alcohol and struggled with addiction. Later, he turned over a new leaf and propagated sobriety.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

