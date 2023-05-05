BTS’ RM expresses worry about future after military service; Comforts fans in new letter

BTS members are known to be very introspective and if there was an award for being one of the most comforting artists out there, we would gladly hand it over to the group’s leader RM. Always the one to beautifully express his thoughts so as to bring warmth to the listeners and readers, RM is a genius lyricist bringing puns and wordplays to life. In another show of his fabulous skills, the star wrote a letter to his on Weverse, talking profoundly as is usual.

BTS’ RM’s letter to fans

In the post shared by the BTS member, he not only inquires about the days his fans are having but also tells them about his own. In his brilliant penmanship, RM speaks about wanting to discover himself and the different emotions of sadness, hope, despair, happiness and more he feels curious about. He speaks about remembering the words he has said in the past by watching videos and feeling shy.

While admitting that he is worried about how his life would be once he returns after completing his military service, RM also addresses the upcoming 10th debut anniversary of BTS on June 13, asking fans about how it has been for them. Asking the fans to hang in there during their tough times and not give up even if it’s painful, the leader of BTS member reassures them by saying, “Right when you’re about to forget [me], I’ll be back.”

RM’s letters to fans and upcoming military enlistment

The BTS member is known to leave long and meaningful letters to his fans whenever he thinks of them. His words bring a sense of calm to the BTS ARMY around the world who appreciate his intrinsic thoughts and the way he puts them down. RM previously revealed that he was supposed to enlist for his mandatory service right around the same time as J-Hope did but decided to push it to a later time. He spoke about having to work on a project and enlisting after its completion. Fans seem to think that the BTS member is hinting at his upcoming enlistment through this letter.



