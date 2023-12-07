BTS' RM extends shoutout to THE BOYZ; reveals special connection to member Eric

BTS' RM recently showed support for the fourth-generation boy group, THE BOYZ, on his Instagram. RM shared a photo of the group's latest album, PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense, on his story, and tagged their official account with a heart emoji.

BTS’ RM gives shoutout to THE BOYZ

On November 7, KST, BTS' RM shared a photo of THE BOYZ's latest album, PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense, on his Instagram story, along with a heart emoji and a tag to their official account. The album appeared to be a thoughtful gift sent to BTS' leader. While RM has not publicly interacted with THE BOYZ's members, the message on the album cover suggested a close connection, particularly with one of the members, Eric.

In his heartfelt message, Eric addressed RM as hyung and expressed how the rapper has been a significant source of inspiration for him. Grateful for RM's guidance, Eric thanked him for valuable advice, indicating a supportive senior-junior relationship. Eric went on to request RM, whom he affectionately called "hyung," to continue watching over THE BOYZ in the future.

Introducing himself as Eric from THE BOYZ, he mentioned that the album marked their second full-length release. Eric conveyed deep admiration for RM, stating that he has looked up to him for a long time and learned a great deal from him. Expressing gratitude for RM's willingness to listen to his concerns and offer advice, Eric concluded the message with warm wishes for RM's well-being during his military service. He promised to work hard and grow as an artist in the meantime, signing off as "THE BOYZ Eric."

Eric's heartfelt message deeply resonated with fans. Many praised him for his respectful attitude towards his seniors, while others commended RM for being a positive influence on his juniors.

RM’s recent activities

Before their impending military enlistment, the BTS members, including RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, participated in an emotional and lively live session. During this heartfelt interaction, they shared sentiments and plans for their return. Amid playful banter and heartfellt moments, the members reflected on their enlistment, expressed excitement, and reassured fans about their future endeavors.

BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement on December 5 confirmed that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be undergoing mandatory military enlistment. The agency outlined plans for RM and V to undertake their service separately, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together in the army.

