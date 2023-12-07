BTS' RM extends shoutout to THE BOYZ; reveals special connection to member Eric
BTS’ RM has shared a special story on his Instagram thanking the 4th gen K-pop group THE BOYZ. The story also hinted at his special connection to member Eric.
-
RM shared a special message giving shout to THE BOYZ
-
The said story also featured a heartfelt message Eric wrote for RM
BTS' RM recently showed support for the fourth-generation boy group, THE BOYZ, on his Instagram. RM shared a photo of the group's latest album, PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense, on his story, and tagged their official account with a heart emoji.
BTS’ RM gives shoutout to THE BOYZ
On November 7, KST, BTS' RM shared a photo of THE BOYZ's latest album, PHANTASY: Pt. 2 Sixth Sense, on his Instagram story, along with a heart emoji and a tag to their official account. The album appeared to be a thoughtful gift sent to BTS' leader. While RM has not publicly interacted with THE BOYZ's members, the message on the album cover suggested a close connection, particularly with one of the members, Eric.
In his heartfelt message, Eric addressed RM as hyung and expressed how the rapper has been a significant source of inspiration for him. Grateful for RM's guidance, Eric thanked him for valuable advice, indicating a supportive senior-junior relationship. Eric went on to request RM, whom he affectionately called "hyung," to continue watching over THE BOYZ in the future.
Introducing himself as Eric from THE BOYZ, he mentioned that the album marked their second full-length release. Eric conveyed deep admiration for RM, stating that he has looked up to him for a long time and learned a great deal from him. Expressing gratitude for RM's willingness to listen to his concerns and offer advice, Eric concluded the message with warm wishes for RM's well-being during his military service. He promised to work hard and grow as an artist in the meantime, signing off as "THE BOYZ Eric."
Eric's heartfelt message deeply resonated with fans. Many praised him for his respectful attitude towards his seniors, while others commended RM for being a positive influence on his juniors.
RM’s recent activities
Before their impending military enlistment, the BTS members, including RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, participated in an emotional and lively live session. During this heartfelt interaction, they shared sentiments and plans for their return. Amid playful banter and heartfellt moments, the members reflected on their enlistment, expressed excitement, and reassured fans about their future endeavors.
BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement on December 5 confirmed that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be undergoing mandatory military enlistment. The agency outlined plans for RM and V to undertake their service separately, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together in the army.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jin receives early promotion to sergeant for exemplary military service
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more