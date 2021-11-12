BTS’ RM faces ‘the worst day outta this year’; ARMY comes to his rescue

Powerhouse BTS may be the world’s biggest group currently, with millions of people scrambling to follow them at the drop of a hat, but the members are riddled with very relatable problems just like us. Leader RM came to the fan community platform Weverse on November 11 and shared a piece of heartbreaking news for himself and fans who await new music from the talented singer-songwriter.

Through the Moment feature on the app, RM revealed that he had lost a year’s worth of files while cleaning his PC. He was going through a mental breakdown as only the audio file remained. RM called it “the worst day outta this year” and hence decided to log it.

I didn’t clean correctly today so..

I lost all the files I worked on for over a year except the audio..

in a state of mental shock..

still I’m going to get strength..

..

I was almost finished..

sure..the worst day outta this year

sad so I’m leaving this as a moment pic.twitter.com/EdY3egW2PR — bora (@modooborahae) November 11, 2021

In the following message, RM updated the fans who were worried for him that the files in concern were only for one song while the rest were saved. More than 60 additions to his work were cleaned out. However, he promised to do well and have the world listen to the track someday. Lastly, RM advised the fans to use PC cleaning tools carefully and we couldn’t agree more.

ah just in case you guys might be worried, it's just one song* ㅜ the rest of the few were well taken care of by others but since there were more than 60 recorded tracks** on that track, I can’t bring myself to do it..ahh



**tracks here means layers, not separate songs

++ pic.twitter.com/sBLpYEnGHf — bora (@modooborahae) November 11, 2021

Soon, the Weverse feed page was filled with ARMY posting comforting messages. But what stood out the most to us was their effort to help RM as the fans found multiple ways to bring back deleted files and shared them on the platform.

Just yesterday we reported that RM had added 4 credits to his name on the KOMCA lists for most-credited artists, fortifying his second place. He now stands just behind VIXX’s Ravi’s 200 points with 180 of his own, tying with Psy for the spot. Losing a year’s hard work is tough for anyone but especially RM who has continued to use his songwriting skills in an applaud worthy manner.

We hope RM manages to retrieve the files or at least be able to produce the song once again!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: 'EAT JIN IS BACK' trends as BTS' Jin samples some yummy Korean food in latest Bangtan Bomb