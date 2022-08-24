BTS’ RM to feature on Balming Tiger’s song ‘SEXY NUKIM’; Drops more details about ‘Entirety’

In the midst of all the excitement about RM’s upcoming photo folio, the BTS member has unveiled another surprise! On August 24, an image was revealed through BTS’ official Twitter account, along with the caption “SEXY NUKIM (feat. RM of BTS) - Balming Tiger” along with the date “2022.09.01”.

While no other details have been revealed about the upcoming feature as of yet, RM took to his Instagram story to share the image, teasing the song along with its release date. Though it comes as a surprise to many, some ARMYs believe that RM had previously hinted at the collab, such as his previous upload of a photo with the hip hop group to his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, RM has also dropped more details about his upcoming photo folio, ‘Entirety’. The notice shared by BIGHIT MUSIC states, “Entirety” uncovers who Kim Namjoon really is and who RM really is. It continues, “The photobook will show the calm and relaxed side of Kim Namjoon and the powerful, charismatic and wild side of RM on stages.”

The balance between the two sides will also be explored. BIGHIT MUSIC’s notice shares, “It (‘Entirety’) expresses many other sides of him as both a young man and an artist, along with his deep thoughts between the two, revealing RM’s view of his true self as an artist.” The notice also amps up anticipation by sharing, “This photobook which incorporates artworks is an artwork itself.” Spanning 80 pages, the photobook is set to feature stunning locations in LA, and also includes a special “hint” in order to “make ARMY get excited for what’s to come next.”

With September 1 not only bringing RM’s new feature on Balming Tiger’s track, but also being BTS’ youngest member Jungkook’s birthday, it is certain to be an exciting day for ARMY!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo starrer ‘Café Minamdang’ returns to personal best ratings with final episode