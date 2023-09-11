BTS' RM funny moments: From Pornessian Parapio to God of destruction; vote for most hilarious meme

BTS’ RM is one of the most beloved idols and rappers in the industry. Alongside his incredible talent, there's also a side to RM that's clumsy and adorable, just like all of us. Choose your favorite RM funny moments from the poll below.

One of the funniest moments was in Bon Voyage when BTS were going around asking each other for pretend names. Although everyone's names were funny, with J-Hope saying his name as J-Dope, Jin saying his name as Bread Jinnie, Jungkook as Justin Seagull, V as Vincent Van Gogh, Jimin as J-Move, and Suga as Yeon Kimin. However, the funniest one was RM's Pornessian Parapio, which made absolutely no sense and also had the other members laughing.

Another one is BTS’ RM's other nickname, as fans lovingly call him, “God of Destruction.” There are multiple things that RM has touched that have been broken, from doors to sunglasses – you name it, RM has at one time or another destroyed it, hence earning that name.

As his birthday approached, RM once celebrated it during a live session with his fans. He lit up the candles and started spinning around in his chair while singing the birthday song. However, as soon as he came back in front of the camera, the candles were extinguished, which led RM to make a shocked face and made everyone laugh at that moment.

RM is also known as the Spoiler King because he has, on multiple occasions, inadvertently revealed details during live streams and interviews, only to immediately regret it. One notable example occurred during their June 6th livestream when RM disclosed that the BTS WORLD OST would feature songs by BTS' units. He attempted to edit out his mistake, but it was too late!

Some of Namjoon's most iconic clumsy moments have taken place in the kitchen. In a cooking-themed episode of Run! BTS, attempted to strain noodles by putting his hands into boiling water making Jin and everyone around him panic with concern. One more incident involved RM attempting to cut carrots, but instead of slicing them in halves, he ended up cutting them sideways, which resulted in the carrots not being cut at all. Another memorable incident happened during an avatar-style cooking episode, where Namjoon ended up knocking over multiple things in his haste to complete tasks quickly. Just another regular day in the life of RM and their variety show's crew.

