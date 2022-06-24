BTS' RM getting married? BIGHIT MUSIC firmly denies wedding rumours

Recently, in an online community, rumours of BTS’ RM allegedly preparing for marriage had been circulating. An anonymous netizen, ‘A’, claimed that they heard from a close junior of theirs, that RM was preparing to get married to a graduate from a prestigious school, whom he had allegedly met at a fan meeting between 2014 to 2015.

This rumour escalated further, when a YouTube channel, already infamous for uploading videos about celebrity gossip, posted about the same, and reported they had been tipped off by a Korean-American community post.

Following this, on June 24, a representative of RM’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the rumours, shutting them down firmly. The representative stated, “The rumours are not true,” and “We are currently taking measures against malicious rumours started on YouTube.”

Prior to this, BIGHIT MUSIC had also curtly denied RM’s dating rumours on December 31, 2021. A YouTube channel had posted a video on December 30, claiming to be providing ‘evidence’ of RM being in a relationship with a wealthy woman of the same age since 2019. BIGHIT MUSIC responded to this by saying “not true”, and did not elaborate any further. RM too had denied the dating rumours at the time, by taking to the community platform Weverse to write “I don’t know that person at all, and that poodle is my friend’s poodle.”

Meanwhile, on June 23, BTS’ RM crossed 10 million followers on Spotify. With this, RM becomes only the second Korean solo artist on the platform to reach this milestone, joining fellow BTS member J-Hope. RM is also the third most-followed Korean male artist on Spotify, behind only his own group BTS, and J-Hope.

