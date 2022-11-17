BTS’ RM gives a shoutout to HYBE artists TXT, SEVENTEEN and more; Fans call him Robert Downey Jr.

RM On November 16, RM took to his Instagram to share a series of stories where he gave a shoutout to the songs of fellow HYBE artists. Starting with LE SSERAFIM ’s Impurities, he further showed his liking for the viral song, NewJeans ’ Hype Boy, to which he was seen grooving to recently. Then he followed it up with 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) by TOMORROW X TOGETHER which he co-wrote. The next one was SEVENTEEN ’s Darling which brought a moment of happiness to fans of both acts and finally fromis_9 ’s DM. He ended the list with BTS’ very own Run BTS for which he added blue, red and purple hearts.

BTS seem to be gearing up for a full-fledged promotional round for its popular track ‘Run BTS’ off of their latest album ‘Proof’. Following their unveiling of a new choreography at the Busan concert in October, and its subsequent release of a dance practice video which has been watched over 18 million times, the members have begun a Run BTS challenge where a hook choreography is being covered by fans and artists alike.

On November 17, he mentioned the one group he hadn’t before, ENHYPEN whose Upper Side Dream seemed to be his favourite.

Fans think the moment must have been huge for LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin who was allegedly a part of the BTS ARMY running a fan account and NewJeans’ Hyein who also used to be ‘purple blooded’, as their songs were liked by RM. Furthermore, they claimed that RM represented Robert Downey Jr. who would assemble the MCU cast and be omnipresent.

Run BTS challenge

Following BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin and SUGA, the other artists from HYBE also began sharing their own covers of the Run BTS choreography. It started with LE SSERAFIM, then TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, NewJean’ Minji and Haerin, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Ni-Ki, and lastly SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi who all sent in their support for the track.

BTS’ maknae Jungkook also followed it up with his own cover of the choreography while V shared a video of him grooving to it.