BTS' RM goes Namjooning with friends for new Domodachi music video from Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH

In the latest Domodachi music video from RM's album Right Place, Wrong Person, BTS' leader RM, known for his deep artistic sensibilities, embraces the essence of Namjooning with friends. Directed by Pennacky and creatively steered by San Yawn, the video showcases RM's versatility and innovative spirit.

RM’s Domodachi music video is out

On May 30, BTS' leader RM unveiled the music video for Domodachi, a standout track from his album Right Place, Wrong Person. This release is a vivid celebration of Namjooning – a term coined by fans to describe RM's unique way of appreciating nature, art, and friendship.

Directed by Pennacky and creatively steered by San Yawn, the video encapsulates RM's eclectic style and artistic vision, further solidifying his status as an artist of remarkable depth and versatility. The video boasts a stellar creative team, including JNKYRD and Sehoon Jang, with Kohei Shimazu as the Director of Photography. It features intricate set designs by Chihiro Matsumoto and a talented cast led by Kana Osawa and Hiromu Sugita. Little Simz also makes a powerful guest appearance, adding her dynamic flair to the track.

Watch RM’s Domodachi music video here: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Domodachi showcases RM's ability to blend diverse musical genres and lyrical themes, reflecting his adaptability and profound musical sensibilities. The video's natural aesthetics and innovative storytelling highlight RM's artistic evolution, offering fans a glimpse into his creative journey and reinforcing his reputation as a pioneering figure in contemporary music.

Advertisement

More details about RM’s latest album Right Place, Wrong Person

Amid his military service, RM released his much-anticipated album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24th. Following his 2022 album INDIGO, this latest project features the lead track LOST! and explores themes of existential confusion and inner turmoil.

Spanning 11 tracks, the album showcases RM's signature poetic lyricism and experimental sound, reflecting the complexities of feeling like an outsider. Despite his hiatus, BIGHIT MUSIC's robust promotional efforts have highlighted RM's artistic brilliance, ensuring that Right Place, Wrong Person makes a significant impact. This release not only captivates fans worldwide but also adds profound depth to BTS' musical legacy, solidifying RM's reputation as a trailblazing artist even during his military service.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM vibes to his quirky track Nuts is new music video from Right Place, Wrong Person album; watch