BTS’ RM goes retro in calming yet evocative music video for Credit Roll as he wraps up Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH

BTS’ RM has dropped another music video! On June 10, at midnight KST, (June 9, 8:30 PM IST) RM unveiled the music video for ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), a B-Side track featured on his latest solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person marking the completion of the album's music video series and an end to the solo album’s releases.

BTS’ RM drops Credit Roll

ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) is strategically positioned just before the final track of BTS’ RM’s album Right Place, Wrong Person, serving as the equivalent of closing credits in a film. The song prompts listeners to reflect, pondering whether they'll stay or leave as the credits roll. As RM concludes his album promotions, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) offers a poignant farewell, quietly expressing gratitude to listeners while posing the question of whether they'll continue on the journey together with him.

RM's poignant question, "When the credits roll, do you hang tight?" followed by Come back to me as the post-credits scene, symbolizes the enduring journey of self-discovery. Amidst the chaos of life and feeling lost, the message is clear: stay tuned, because you're bound to rediscover yourself.

In line with the song's lyrics, the music video depicts RM performing in front of a camera while a family enjoys a meal in front of the television. Despite RM being on the screen beside them, the family remains oblivious and busy in their own world. Lasting about 1 minute and 20 seconds, the video visually captures the essence of the lyrics "Do you leave when the credits roll? Or do you stay in your seat?" Contrasting RM's heartfelt performance with scenes of people ignoring the TV, the video evokes a meaningful sense of emptiness.

Watch the soulful music video below-

More about Right Place, Wrong Person by BTS’ RM

On the 24th of last month, RM dropped his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, featuring a total of 11 tracks. Alongside the title track LOST!, RM treated fans to five music videos and a live clip for the track Nuts.

At 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on May 24, the BTS member unveiled his solo album Right Place, Wrong Person along with the music video for the title track. LOST! is an alternative pop anthem delving into the experience of feeling lost amidst conflicting emotions, yet finding solace in the presence of friends.

On June 2, local time, Billboard revealed that RM's latest album Right Place, Wrong Person had debuted at No. 5 on its prestigious Top 200 Albums chart, which tracks the most popular albums in the United States. This achievement marks RM's highest solo debut on the Billboard 200 to date.

While his previous album Indigo reached No. 3 on the chart, its initial debut was at No. 15. With this the BTS leader has made history as the first K-pop soloist to have two albums land in the top five of the Billboard 200 chart.

