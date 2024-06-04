BTS' RM grabs first-ever number 1 on Billboard Top Rap Albums chart with Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS leader RM just smashed a personal record by landing his first-ever no. 1 album on Billboard's prestigious Top Rap Albums chart with Right Place, Wrong Person. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for RM's solo career, proving his talent and influence extend far beyond the global K-Pop phenomenon of BTS.

RM, the leader of BTS, has reached a new peak on the Billboard charts with his latest solo album. Right Place, Wrong Person debuted at no. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart, signifying his first time ever at the top spot on any Billboard ranking as a soloist and highlighting his growing influence in the music industry.

This achievement solidifies RM's position as a major force in music, not just as part of BTS but also as a solo artist. Right Place, Wrong Person follows the success of his prior solo album, INDIGO, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Right Place, Wrong Person album earned 54,000 equivalent album units in the first week, with 43,000 in traditional album sales and 7,500 in streaming equivalent album units.

More details about RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person album

RM released his highly anticipated second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. Following the success of his debut solo album INDIGO in December 2022, RM continues to explore his individual artistic voice with this latest project.

Right Place, Wrong Person showcases RM's versatility and depth as an artist. The album features collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Little Simz, Domi JD Beck, and Moses Sumney, adding a rich diversity to the musical experience. The lead single, Come Back to Me, has already made waves, peaking at number 24 on the Billboard Global 200, demonstrating RM's global influence.

Commercially, the album has been a significant success, debuting at number two on the South Korean Circle Album Chart with over 585,000 copies sold. It also secured the number two spot on the Japanese Oricon Albums Chart, with sales surpassing 23,000. With tracks like Right People, Wrong Place, Domodachi, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), RM delivered a compelling blend of introspective lyrics and innovative soundscapes, cementing his place as a formidable solo artist in the global music scene.

