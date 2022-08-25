BTS’ RM, Henry Cavill and the controversy of the 2022 Most Handsome Face winner

K-pop is no stranger to handsome faces and especially the BTS members. Henry Cavill’s charms are not hidden either. So what is this battle about? Just last week, multiple media outlets reported that BTS’ leader RM has been crowned as the 2022 Most Handsome Face. Fans began the celebrations and trended the hashtag ‘Namjoon most handsome man’ for a couple of days and it was indeed a global party.

However, the other end revealed Xenophobia at its peak as it was also reported that RM had supposedly dethroned Henry Cavill from his rightful position by pushing him down to number 2 and taking the top spot. This prompted people to put out racist remarks against the BTS member and eventually, a quarrel between the two sides took centerstage.

The problem came to the attention of the owners of the list. TC Candler and The Independent Critics are known to release the ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’ and ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ lists every year and previously, BTS members V and Jungkook have topped it.

As for the trolling and resharing of memes, the creators released a statement refuting that this year’s lists will only be revealed in December. They further clarified that neither RM nor Henry Cavill have even been in the Top 5 of their list ever before. Only the votes will decide the winner.

Read the full statement below.

“For those who have been asking and spreading the meme... No, we have not released the 2022 Lists yet. We only ever release the Top 100 lists in late December.

As much as we like both RM (Kim Nam-joon) and Henry Cavill, neither of them has ever been crowned the winner or even been in the Top 5.

Nothing has been decided in 2022 and nothing will be until we hold a vote in December.

If you see the meme or the news story floating around social media, please ignore and don't share.

Thank you -- TC Candler”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA confirms getting the friendship tattoo; Is he working on new music with Jimin?