BTS’ RM hilariously welcomes Jin back from military with ‘congratulations dad’ post; gets ready for 2025 reunion

BTS’ eldest member Jin has finally returned from his military service after a long wait. On this day alongside his fans, the bandmates are equally happy to have him back, though all of them are now completing their enlistment. RM, the leader of the group penned a hilarious Instagram story welcoming Jin back.

RM shares congratulatory post on Jin's military discharge

On June 12, upon Jin’s official discharge from the military, RM visited him on-site alongside the other members, welcoming him with a beautiful music treat. He played BTS’ mega hit all-English track Dynamite on his Saxophone.

He shared a photo from the moment on his Instagram story, with a hilarious caption that read. “Congratulations on your military discharge Dad”. ARMYs are absolutely in stitches after reading his caption, as the BTS leader addresses Jin as ‘dad’ since he is the eldest one in the group.

RM shares Instagram story from Jin's military discharge celebration with all BTS members

Previously, it was reported that the remaining six BTS members had applied for leave from their military enlistments and they would reunite to celebrate Jin’s discharge.

On this day, RM shared a photo from the celebration, where all seven members were reunited for a brief moment. The Wild Flower singer captioned the Instagram story ‘2025’, previewing how their reunion would look once all the members complete their army duties and return in 2025.

More about Jin's military service

Jin became the first BTS member to get discharged from the military. As the eldest member, he was also the first one to enlist for the service in December 2022. After 18 months of carrying out responsibilities as an active-duty soldier, he finally got discharged.

During his service, he also showed great dedication, participating in difficult training sessions. For his outstanding service, he was also promoted to the assistant instructor position in the 5th division recruit training regiment. After this ARMYs officially added him to the ‘Captain Korea’ line.

Jin's upcoming schedule

Meanwhile, Jin is looking forward to a busy solo schedule until BTS reunites in 2025 for group activities. Next on June 13, he will attend the in-person ‘light hug’ event to celebrate BTS FESTA 2024, marking the megastar group’s 11th debut anniversary.

There’s also much speculation that he may make his solo comeback this year, while rumors also suggest many K-drama and film companies also also taking interest in Jin, igniting excitement about his possible acting debut.

