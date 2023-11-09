BTS' RM hits 2 billion streams on Spotify across all solo credits; fans celebrate new milestone

BTS' RM has made a mark on his loyal fanbase with his signature music and meaningful lyrics that everyone can relate to. The idol released his first album as a soloist Indigo in December 2022. The album is a representation of his life and feelings from his late 20s. The album includes 10 tracks and features multiple collaborations with various artists. RM recently set a new record for himself on Spotify. Here are the details.

RM surpasses 2 billion streams on Spotify

BTS member RM surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify across all his solo credits on November 9. As a soloist, the credits include his songs from Indigo, mono. and collaborations with other artists. The rapper successfully set a record for himself with this massive number of streams. His tracks are meaningful and don't usually come with dance performances. His latest album Indigo featured various artists like Epik High's Tablo, Youjeen, Anderson .Paak, Colde and many more.

Fans took to social media to congratulate RM and celebrate his achievement. CONGRATULATIONS RM and CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON have also been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

RM's recent activities

BTS member RM and BLACKPINK member Jennie attended So!YoON!'s concert at the Olympic Hall recently. So!YoON! took to Instagram and posted a bunch of photos from the event. One of the pictures was a shot of a collection of Polaroids. Jennie and RM were both spotted in the shot but were in different Polaroids. Fans rejoiced as they saw the indirect union of the two.

Meanwhile, on November 7, RM and aespa's Karina's dating rumors started spreading as netizen speculated that the two are might be in a relationship. This rumor, however, was rubbished by most fans.

Jungkook's first album as a soloist GOLDEN was released on November 3. The BTS leader took to Instagram to celebrate and promote the maknae's work. RM added a Spotify link to GOLDEN's title track Standing Next to You on his story and the caption read, 'Our golden seed's album is out'. The fans adored this shout-out from RM to Jungkook.

