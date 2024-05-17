BTS’ RM is life of a party and wedding in stunning concept photos for new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

The latest concept photos for BTS' RM's highly anticipated solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, have just been released titled concept photos 3. BIGHIT MUSIC announced on April 26 that RM will be releasing his second solo album, scheduled to drop on May 24 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST.

BTS’ RM drops Right Place, Wrong Person concept photo

Following the cinematic release of his Come back to me music video, BTS' RM is keeping the momentum going with the rollout of concept photos for his highly anticipated 2nd solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

On May 17 at midnight KST, RM unveiled the third concept photo, offering fans an exciting glimpse into his upcoming album. This time, RM shared a striking wedding-themed photo, featuring him standing on a muddy shore alongside the bride, groom, and bridal party, but he is the only one clean while others are covered in mud.

Fans were happy with this heartwarming sight in Concept Photo 3 as they witnessed BTS' RM attending a wedding, gently holding the hand of a lady carrying a bouquet. The scene exuded a serene ambiance, with the bride and groom also holding hands, surrounded by their loved ones.

RM's tender gaze towards the lady captured fans' hearts, sparking excitement and admiration among them. The image of the rapper fueled multiple theories connecting them to the album’s title and theme.

Alongside the captivating wedding picture, several other concept photos have been released, each offering a unique glimpse. One photo portrays RM standing amidst a diverse group of people from various ethnicities and nationalities, symbolizing unity and inclusivity.

In another scene, RM is depicted standing outside a car park sump plant room, accompanied by an unidentified person in a waiter's uniform, engaged in what appears to be a serious conversation. Another image captures the rapper deep in thought as he sits alone on a wooden bench, contemplating something profound.

In a different setting, RM is seen showcasing his musical talents, playing instruments, and enjoying a lively party atmosphere with his colleagues. Finally, in the last photo, RM is depicted dining with a group of people, seen selecting dishes from a table adorned with an array of cuisines.

Check out the photos below-

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

Rosie Marks is the creative force behind the latest breathtaking concept images captivating fans. Based in London, she's a photographer who finds beauty in the ordinary.

Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album. According to BIGHIT MUSIC the solo album delves into universal emotions we all encounter, like the sense of being an outsider.

Falling into the alternative genre, it features a lush sound complemented by sincere, straightforward lyrics. This release follows RM’s previous album, Indigo.

ALSO READ: 'Namjoon portrays standards pushed by society': 8 fan theories analyzing cinematic genius that is BTS' RM's Come back to me