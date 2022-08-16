BTS’ RM, J-Hope, TXT members, Hyeri, Ryu Junyeol, Jung Hoyeon and more attend Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul

Billie Eilish made a spectacular return to South Korea after four years and the Korean entertainment industry was ready to welcome her in large numbers. For the South Korean leg of ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’, the ‘bad guy’ singer headed to the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on August 15, Korean Liberation Day.

In attendance at the concert were BTS members RM and J-Hope who were dressed down and ready to enjoy the evening in full potential. Videos of the two dancing with their full might were shared by fellow concert-goers who soon recognised them. They were reportedly seated in the first row of the ‘Invited guests’ section. Here are their photos and videos from the event where they met Billie Eilish and producer Finneas.

Also reportedly invited for the one day concert were the members of Red Velvet and Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri dropped by, sans member Joy.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members shared their experience from being in the audience as Taehyun called Billie Eilish “the best”. Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Taehyun snapped a photo with her after the concert.

Jeon Somi shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her attending the show with an Instagram story, while ONEWE member Dongmyeong also posted a photo of himself.

Also in attendance, and reportedly on a double date were ‘Reply 1988’ cast members- Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, who are a couple, as well as Lee Dong Hwi who came along with his girlfriend for the fun event, model-actress and ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon. They were seen dancing along to Billie Eilish’s songs, taking full advantage of the night.

