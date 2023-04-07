BTS’ RM & Jimin, BIGBANG’s GD & Taeyang, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin & Kazuha attend Peaceminusone x Nike dinner

The joint venture of Peaceminusone, a fashion brand, and Nike, a sportswear giant, has attracted several prominent figures in the entertainment industry. To celebrate the Kwondo 1 "Panda" release, a glamorous dinner event was held on April 6, attended by top celebrities in Korea who were invited to grace the occasion. The list of aforementioned celebrities included BTS members RM and Jimin, BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and Kazuha, Code Kunst, Lee So Hyunk, SoYoon and more.

Peaceminusone by G-Dragon

Peaceminusone is a fashion brand founded by South Korean musician G-Dragon in 2016. The brand's name, 'Peaceminusone,' symbolizes the idea of promoting peace while also embracing individuality. The brand offers a range of streetwear-inspired clothing items and accessories, including graphic t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and jewellery. Peaceminusone is known for its bold designs and unique aesthetics, which are influenced by G-Dragon's personal style and creativity. The brand has collaborated with various companies, including Nike, and has gained a significant following among fashion enthusiasts and fans of G-Dragon's music.

Being the driving force behind the brand's success, G-Dragon has collaborated with Nike in the past and has gained a significant following in the fashion industry, with his unique sense of style being a major influence. Fans of the celebrities and the brand were thrilled to see them all in one place. Celebrities like BTS's Jimin and RM, in particular, have been making their mark in the world of fashion. Fans were stunned to see the star-studded line-up for the Peaceminusone x Nike dinner and did not shy away from praising the celebrity guests for showing their support for BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

G-Dragon and Fashion

G-Dragon is widely known for his unique sense of style and is considered a fashion icon both within and outside South Korea. He has been involved in various fashion projects and has collaborated with several major brands, including Nike, Ambush, and Chanel, to name a few. G-Dragon's influence on the fashion industry has been significant, with his bold and daring style inspiring many fans to experiment with their own fashion choices. He has also been recognized for his fashion sense by various fashion publications and has been invited to attend major fashion events, such as Paris Fashion Week. Overall, G-Dragon's contributions to the fashion industry have been notable, and his influence continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts around the world.

