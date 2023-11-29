Reports: BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook expected to enlist in the military around December 11 or 12?

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are reportedly preparing to enlist together in December. According to a K-media report, RM and V are slated to begin on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist on December 12. In their military service, RM and V are expected to join as back line members, whereas Jimin and Jungkook will enlist as front line members, marking a simultaneous entry into their service duties.

