Reports: BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook expected to enlist in the military around December 11 or 12?

As per K-media reports, BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V are likely to enlist in the South Korean military for their mandatory service on December 11 or 12. Find out more details below.

Written by Saumya Saxena Updated on Nov 29, 2023   |  12:08 PM IST  |  11.8K
BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are likely to enlist in the military on December 11 or 12: Reports
  • BTS' docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is scheduled to premiere on December 20

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are reportedly preparing to enlist together in December. According to a K-media report, RM and V are slated to begin on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist on December 12. In their military service, RM and V are expected to join as back line members, whereas Jimin and Jungkook will enlist as front line members, marking a simultaneous entry into their service duties.

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are expected to enlist for mandatory military service on December 11 or 12

 

 

About The Author
Saumya Saxena
Saumya Saxena
Writer

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Star News, BIGHIT MUSIC

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!