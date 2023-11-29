Reports: BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook expected to enlist in the military around December 11 or 12?
As per K-media reports, BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V are likely to enlist in the South Korean military for their mandatory service on December 11 or 12. Find out more details below.
BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are reportedly preparing to enlist together in December. According to a K-media report, RM and V are slated to begin on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist on December 12. In their military service, RM and V are expected to join as back line members, whereas Jimin and Jungkook will enlist as front line members, marking a simultaneous entry into their service duties.
BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are expected to enlist for mandatory military service on December 11 or 12
