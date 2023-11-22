BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook initiate military enlistment process

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have commenced enlisting in the military as announced by BIGHIT MUSIC. Currently, Jin and J-Hope are fulfilling their duties as a part of their mandatory service and earlier it was announced that SUGA would be the next member to enlist.

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook start preparing for military enlistment

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook had initiated the military enlistment process. They continued and added that artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. They stated that they would inform their fans about further updates in due course. Lastly, they asked fans for their continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return.

BTS' recent activities

BTS will soon be releasing their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. The band including members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Since then, they have dominated the global music industry and won the hearts of many fans.

The docuseries covering the 10 years of the group is all set to premiere on December 20. It will be streaming on Disney+. Two episodes will be released every Wednesday. Fans eagerly anticipate its release as they get to see a very nostalgic side to BTS and follow them through their journey of global stardom.

On November 3, Jungkook released his first album as a soloist GOLDEN along with the music video for the title track Standing Next to You. The album also included his previous releases Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook took over the stage on November 20 as he held his first concert as a soloist in Seoul, GOLDEN Live On Stage. He set the stage on fire with his powerful and energetic performance. Fans from all over the world joined in on the fun as the concert was live streamed too.

