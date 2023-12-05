BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's military enlistment plans confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook would be enlisting for their mandatory military enlistment soon. BIGHIT MUSIC announced their enlistment plans on December 5. The agency stated that members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfil their mandatory service with the military by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together and RM and V will be following their own enlistment procedures.

They furthered that no official ceremony event would be held on the day of their entry and that it is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. They also requested fans to not visit the sites to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding. They encouraged fans to send their warm support and encouragement through hearts.

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that the members had initiated their military enlistment process. Jungkook later confirmed that this December, he would be enlisting in the military to fulfil his mandatory service.

There were also reports that they would be enlisting on December 11 and 12. There were also rumors that Jungkook and Jimin might train under Jin and that V and RM have applied to be a part of the Special Task Force. Regarding such reports, the agency had stated that such reports cannot be confirmed yet.