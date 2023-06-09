BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook react to 10th debut anniversary release Take Two

The BTS members all ‘came home’ following the release of the group’s celebratory single Take Two. The track, released on June 9, in line with the upcoming 10th debut anniversary of the septet was met with enthusiasm from the BTS ARMY who have been waiting for a long time for the group’s new music. Soon after its release, the song began rising on domestic and international music charts displaying the global influence of the group. Meanwhile, all seven members reacted to the release, further pleasing the fans.

BTS on release of Take Two

Leader RM shared a screenshot of the song’s cover, taking pride in his amazing lyricism, saying, “did the lyrics”, with a tongue out emoji.

Member SUGA kept it simple with a similar photo of the song he’s listening to aka Take Two, and added the symbolic purple heart on it.

V quoted a lyric from the song on his Instagram story writing, “부디 앞으로도 행복합시다” meaning, “Let’s all be happy in the future too.”

Jimin not only promoted the song with a post on his Instagram but also wrote to his fans on Weverse saying, “Finally finally it’s been released listen to it a lot”.

Jin made a brief appearance on Weverse by commenting on Jimin’s post. Complimenting his own team, the oldest member of the group said, “As expected [of] BTS.”

J-Hope too sent in his support from the military, just like Jin, by reacting to the song with purple heart and salute emojis.

Jungkook seemed to be agreeing with Jin replying to his ‘expected’ comment on Jimin’s post by writing a ‘Yes’ in Korean. However, he soon wrote another long post referencing his Super dance challenge with SEVENTEEN member Mingyu who also happens to be his friend. To it, the youngest member added a note regarding the release of Take Two and asked for fans’ support. He said, “I see you’ve uploaded the challenge hahaha Mingyu hoobae-nim (junior) it was fun :)

And please give lots of love to Take Two… I love you…

I'm listening to it after a long time .. wow when was that recorded heh . heh”

2023 BTS FESTA

The group is set to bring fans from around the world together to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary with an onsite event in Yeouido.

