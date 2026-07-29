BTS: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook refuse to submit album ARIRANG at Grammys 2027; Here’s why

K-pop singing sensation, BTS have taken a bold stance to not submit their record-breaking new album, ARIRANG for the upcoming Grammys 2027. They decided to avoid the coveted event after the academy unveiled its controversial Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. Read on to know more!

Here’s why BTS decided to skip Grammys 2027 submission

In a move that has sent shockwaves across the global music industry, global superstars BTS have officially decided not to submit their music for the upcoming 69th Annual GrammyFs.

The decision comes right after the Recording Academy introduced a brand-new category, i.e. Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The Academy forwarded the addition of the category as an effort to celebrate Asian artists.

However, many were quick to state that segregating artists by region or language isolates them from the general categories like Album of the Year or Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Hence, the group’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook decided to take this bold step. On July 29, all seven members took to their personal Instagram Stories. In a unified message, they addressed their fans and the industry.

Their post read, “We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year. Rather than having music categorized by region or language, we hope it can be appreciated and loved simply for what it is. Thank you to ARMY and to everyone who continues to stand by us.”

With the simple and direct statement, they criticised the Academy’s decision. Their stance was applauded by many because the group has decided to not submit their record-breaking album which has all the chances to win a Grammy.

Released in March 2026, their fifth Korean studio album, ARIRANG, dominated charts. Despite having a record that was practically guaranteed to secure major nominations, the band chose to make a statement.

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