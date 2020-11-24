BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook rule top 7 spots of 100 Best Face Handsome and Beautiful 2020

The top seven spots of the 100 Best Face Handsome and Beautiful 2020 goes to BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Check out the other stars featured in the list below.

BTS has a new crown to sport! The members, who have been busy with the post-release activities of their album BE, have topped the 2020's 100 Best Face Handsome and Beautiful season 2. The list was released by Special Awards after they invited votes for the same. The nominations were announced in September and featured an array of stars from across entertainment industries. Over the weekend, the list was shared via a YouTube video and it was revealed that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook ruled the top 7 spots.

The top spot was taken by Kim Taehyung followed by Hobi on the second and JK on the third spot. Mochi took the seat on the fourth spot, Seokjin resided on the fifth spot, Yoongi was on the sixth spot while Namjoon rounded off the top 7 spots. The list also featured South Korean singer Choi Soobin, BLACKPINK member Lisa on the 10th spot, Rosé on the 12th spot, Jisoo on 16th, and Jennie on 18th.

EXO members Chanyeol, Sehun and Baekhyun also featured in the list. Chanyeol stood on the 22nd spot whereas Sehun was listed on the 25th spot. Whereas, Baekhyun sat on the 27th spot. Meanwhile, South Korean actor Lee Min Ho ranked 29. Zayn Malik featured on the list at the 46th spot. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan stood on the 91st spot. Check out the complete list here.

