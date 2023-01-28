BTS’ RM joins cast of tvN’s Useless Job as they wrap up the final episode of the entertainment show

RM , a member of the group BTS, shared his impressions of the end of 'Useless Job'. On January 27th, RM posted a picture on his Instagram along with an article saying, "Thank you all for watching and being with us". In the published photos, RM, Jang Hang Joon, Kim Young Ha, Kim Sang Wook, Lee Ho, Shim Chae Kyung, etc. gathered together and took a commemorative shot at the end of the show.

All of them showed bright expressions and smiles, creating a friendly atmosphere. On the other hand, tvN's entertainment program 'Useless Job', in which RM appeared as an MC, ended on the same day with 9 episodes. Arriving at Kim Eun Hee's studio in the last episode, RM confessed his fan feeling, saying, "I'm a fan of Kim Eun Hee." Writer Kim Eun Hee also focused her attention as she passed by the filming site. Writer Kim Yeong Ha could not participate in the last episode due to personal schedules in the summary of 'Useless Job', which received opinions from viewers in response to the summary. Viewers voted for the most impressive person among the human beings selected by each doctor.

RM’s achievement:

The solo album 'Indigo' of RM (Kim Namjoon), a member of the global super group 'BTS', broke a new K-pop solo record on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200'. According to Billboard on January 25th (local time), 'Indigo' ranked 193rd on the 'Billboard 200' on the 28th.This album, which took the top 3 on the chart, stayed on this chart for a total of 6 weeks.This is the longest period on the chart for a K-pop solo artist.

Until last week, 'Indigo' stayed on the chart for a total of 5 weeks along with Nayeon's 1st mini album 'IM NAYEON' of group TWICE member Nayeon, tying for the longest period as a K-pop solo artist. In addition, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' climbed 6 steps backwards from last week and took 114th place, charting on the 'Billboard 200' for 32 consecutive weeks.

