BTS’ RM joins Suga and J-Hope as he surpasses 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify

On December 21, BTS ’ RM had a new achievement as he passed 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify, finally joining rapline members Suga and J-Hope and we are excited! He recently released his first solo album named Indigo with many artist collaborative tracks, leaving the fans with a lot of amazing and soothing songs to listen to.

Recently, RM appeared on a South Korean news show for an in-depth interview and talked about various things, from Indigo to Jin enlisting. When asked about the enlistment, he said that his enlistment can be said to be the end of Act 1 and the beginning of Act 2 in the success narrative of BTS, which has grown steeply from their debut to conquering the American market. In fact, ahead of this, the solo activities of the seven members of the BTS started in earnest, and Jungkook, Jin, and RM, led by J-Hope, released new albums or new songs one after another.

Regarding the title 'Indigo', in contrast to the second mixtape 'Mono' in 2018, he said that from 2015 to 2018, when 'Mono.' was produced, he enjoyed wearing achromatic clothes and thought a lot about both extremes, but after that he became natural and accepted a lot of things. He often wears colored clothes and jeans, and it was a very important change. A series of changes from (monochromatic) 'mono' to 'indigo' with blue and naturalness is revealed through the two albums in the form of a two-part album.

RM talks about group:

The album carries various thoughts and emotions felt by RM, the leader of the global superstar group BTS, and Kim Namjoon, an ordinary young man. RM also said that like the phrase 'the one who wears the crown, bears the weight', the crown of BTS is very heavy and painful, but it is also very blessed. Rather than complaining and having a hard time because the crown is heavy, he wanted to show himself willingly accepting and facing this fate.

