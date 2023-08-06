BTS' RM joins SUGA at D-DAY THE FINAL concert, talks about military enlistment, performs special song; Watch

SUGA aka AgustD gave another big surprise to fans on the last of D-DAY THE FINAL concert with RM's performance. The BTS leader was the guest on August 6 as the two were seen performing the unit song as well as The Wild Flower singer's special gift to fans and opened up about his military enlistment and future plans in front of the fans.

RM as a special guest at SUGA's D-DAY THE FINAL concert

On August 6, AgustD invited the BTS leader as a guest to perform along with him. The two members are known for their bond since they started their journey as trainees together. They have released a unit song under the album Map of the Soul: 7 called Strange. This Hip-hop track is popular among BTS fans and the last day of SUGA's solo world tour was the perfect time to hear them sing this gem live. The two members slayed the performance while the Persona singer prepared a special present for the ARMYs.

RM performs an unreleased song and speaks about military enlistment

Before he sang his song, the singer gave context behind it and also opened up about his plans of enlistment. RM said, "Hello, This is RM. It is an honor to be on stage at SUGA hyung's solo concert and to perform in front of you all. About my hair, I am getting a lot of calls for this but it has nothing to do with the enlistment. I hope you are aware that someday I will be getting enlisted but it is not anytime soon. It was getting too hot so I decided to cut my hair. But I have something to tell you all, this could be my last live performance before I join the army. So I bought a special gift for you all. Many might have thought I would be performing any released song like Persona but apart from my album, I started working on different projects with new people. This song is a work in progress and one of my treasured songs. I thought I could share it just with you all. The title has also not been decided yet but I would like to sing it today. Could you listen to it with me? (Loud cheers from the audience) Thank you".

