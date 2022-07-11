BTS’ RM & Jungkook granted permanent residency in ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’? Find out

On June 28, BTS officially released their new puzzle game, ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’. On July 6, the septet followed this up with an animated music video for the game’s original soundtrack ‘Our Island’, produced by none other than BTS’ SUGA himself. In just 12 days following release, the game went on to hit 5 million users globally.

The game begins with the seven members enjoying a peaceful sail with leader RM at the helm, when suddenly, the steering wheel breaks off. This leads to BTS being stranded alone on a deserted island. From then on, players need to solve different levels of puzzles and help the seven members make the best of the situation while they wait to be rescued.

However, the game turned out to be so engrossing that not only ARMYs, but BTS’ members themselves could not appear to stop playing, RM and Jungkook in particular. Just yesterday, when a fan asked RM on the community platform Weverse if Jungkook is ‘living in ‘In the SEOM’’, BTS’ leader joked, saying, “I heard he applied for permanent residency.”

Turns out, it might not have been completely a joke after all! Earlier today, the official account for the game shared an update, writing, “[Island Community Center Notice] Permanent Residency requests from '알카이부' [RM's ID] and '내가왕이될상인가' [Jungkook's ID] are accepted. Thank you.”

Check out the notice announcing the same, below:

From the game’s title, to its logo, its soundtrack, and even some of its special levels, a lot of the little details included in the game have been created by the group’s members themselves, ensuring a wonderful and special experience for ARMYs.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Shin Ha Kyun stars in the first teaser poster for upcoming slice of life drama ‘Unicorn’