BTS’ RM, Jimin, Jungkook & V, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jessi, HyunA at J-Hope’s Jack In The Box pre-release bash

It’s mere hours before the release of J-Hope’s solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ and the who’s who of the Korean music industry have found themselves under the same roof. No it’s not for an award show but it might as well be as the BTS member has taken the trophy for one of the most star-studded nights in the music industry.

On July 14, J-Hope seemed to have hosted an album listening session for his many friends and acquaintances. Many known faces were in the guest list and our only wish is to be there with them! First and foremost, BTS members V and RM were spotted in selfies shared by Tiger JK, so we know of their attendance for sure.

BTS' V, Yoon Mirae, BIBI, Tiger JK and RM

Jimin

Some keen eyed ARMYs also seem to have found Jungkook in one of the videos.

Furthermore, the P NATION squad as well as artists of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC were among the attendees for the event.

Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Heize

GHSTLOOP

Loco, meenoi, Coogie

pH-1

GroovyRoom

BIGBANG’s Taeyang was seen posing with his own friends at the party.

DPR LIVE, DPR CREAM, KID MILLI

SUNMI

Simon Dominic, Woo Won Jae

J-Hope himself shared videos from when the DJ could be heard playing Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ and BTS’ ‘Butter’.

