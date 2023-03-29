BTS’ RM: KORAIL employee who accessed personal information fired for breach of privacy

Recently, it was revealed that a KORAIL employee had been accessing BTS RM's personal information for the past 3 years. This breach of privacy has caused outrage among fans and has led to the employee being fired. Let's take a closer look at the situation.

What actually happened?

According to reports, the KORAIL employee had been accessing RM's personal information without authorization for the past 3 years. KORAIL initiated a probe through an audit committee soon after news of 'A's workplace wrongdoing became public. Since 2019, 'A,' an employee from the IT development branch, has been reported to have obtained information such as train ticket dates, times, and locations, as well as the home address and phone number of BTS member RM. 'A' accessed RM's travel details, and then travelled to meet him in person, according to coworkers, ‘A’ also reportedly provided RM's information to their pals so they could book seats close to RM.

The Consequences

Following the investigation, the KORAIL audit committee initially proposed that 'A' be temporarily suspended from their position due to their wrongdoing. However, once the case was sent to the discipline committee, it was determined that 'A' would be fired permanently for breach of privacy. The employee's actions not only violated company policy but also broke South Korean law. The employee may face legal consequences as well.

The incident has also raised concerns about the protection of personal information in South Korea. In 2014, a similar incident occurred when an employee of the Seoul Metropolitan Government was found to have accessed the personal information of over 3,000 celebrities.

About RM

Kim Nam Joon a.k.a RM is a South Korean rapper, composer, and record producer. He is the leader, main rapper, and songwriter of BTS. His debut solo mixtape was released in 2015. He's worked with artists including Wale, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, and Primary.

RM was born in Ilsan, South Korea, on September 12, 1994. Prior to his debut with BTS, he was an underground rapper known as ‘Runch Randa.’ He dropped a few singles and once worked with fellow underground rapper Zico.

He scored in the top 1.3% of the country on university entrance examinations in language, math, foreign language, and social studies, and he has an IQ of 148. He speaks English and Japanese fluently. He was honored with a plaque from South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration in November 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops mind-blowing teaser for FLOWER music video and fans can’t handle it