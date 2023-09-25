BTS' RM leaves fans delighted by playing Hayao Miyazaki's theme music from Howl's Moving Castle on piano

BTS' RM is renowned for his multifaceted talents. As a member of BTS, he excels in rapping, dancing, songwriting, and composing music. His leadership within the group has been consistently commendable, serving as a source of inspiration for many. Recently, he has unveiled yet another charming facet of his talent, capturing the hearts of not only his own fandom but also numerous others. On September 25th, RM, the rapper of BTS, treated fans to two delightful piano renditions of the theme from Hayao Miyazaki's Howl's Moving Castle. This beloved work by Hayao Miyazaki, released in 2004 as a Studio Ghibli film, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans even to this day.

RM plays Merry Go Round of Life on Piano

Howl's Moving Castle is a 2004 Japanese animated fantasy film, written and directed by the renowned Hayao Miyazaki. The film is loosely based on the 1986 novel of the same name by British author Diana Wynne Jones. Its narrative revolves around Sophie, a young milliner who undergoes a transformation into an elderly woman after a witch curses her in her shop. Sophie's life takes a turn when she encounters a wizard named Howl and becomes entangled in his resistance against fighting for the king. Howl's Moving Castle received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its stunning visuals and Miyazaki's skillful exploration of various themes. It even earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 78th Academy Awards.

The film and it's accompanying soundtrack have always held a special place in the hearts of Studio Ghibli fans. Studio Ghibli, as one of the most renowned animation studios, continues to be celebrated across generations for its timeless work. Therefore, fans who witnessed their favorite idol, BTS' RM, play a song from such a beloved film were not only thrilled but also deeply touched by the connection between two of their cherished interests. RM also shared that he used to play the piano in high school, making this surprise even more special. Witnessing the incredible rapper's talent as he effortlessly performed the Howl's Moving Castle OST Merry Go Round of Life was a delightful treat for fans of Studio Ghibli, BTS, or both.The BTS’ member initially played the theme in its original format, leaving fans delighted by his exceptional skills. Later, he treated fans to a sped-up version of the theme, playfully captioning it with "It's the TikTok era, so speed up." This reference alluded to the trend of sped-up versions of songs circulating on social media platforms. Fans were overjoyed to witness the rapper effortlessly perform both versions and took to social media to celebrate his remarkable and versatile talent, further reinforcing their admiration for him.

BTS’ RM recent activities

On September 20th, RM, the leader of BTS, personally shared the announcement through his Instagram account that all seven members of BTS had renewed their contracts, signaling their continued journey together. This news was especially significant given the members' ongoing military enlistments and their individual solo projects.

Advertisement

In addition to the contract renewal, RM revealed that he is currently preparing for an upcoming project. While he couldn't provide many details at the moment, he assured fans that more information would be revealed in October. He emphasized that this project is not related to a new album release and expressed his inability to disclose further details as per his team's instructions.This news excited fans, leaving them eager to learn more about the upcoming project and reinforcing their anticipation for what BTS has in store for the future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM's 29th Birthday: What is Namjooning? Fans imitate Indigo singer's wholesome leisure activities