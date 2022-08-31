BTS’ RM looks serious in Balming Tiger’s vintage and cinematic ‘SEXY NUKIM’ D-1 poster

On August 31, Balming Tiger took to Instagram to upload a D-1 poster for the upcoming track ‘SEXY NUKIM’ featuring BTS’ RM and the fans are excited! In the vintage inspired cinematic poster, BTS’ RM and Balming Tiger look serious and concentrated. The MV will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

According to the latest chart released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on August 30th, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' was ranked 74th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200', up 9 places from the previous week. It stayed on the charts for 11 weeks in a row. In addition, BTS made it to the top of various Billboard charts with 'Dynamite'. 'Dynamite', released in August 2020, re-entered 4th place on 'Digital Song Sales' and 18th place on 'Hot Canada Digital Song Sales'. It rebounded by 46 steps, and placed 39th and 29th.

The popularity of BTS collaboration songs is still there. Jungkook and Charlie Puth's collaboration song 'Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS)' ranked 44th on the Billboard Main Single Chart 'Hot 100' and charted for 9 weeks in a row. This song is 'Pop Song' at 16th, 'Digital Song Sales' at 17th, 'Global (excluding USA)' at 20th, 'Global 200' at 25th, 'Radio Song' and 'Canadian Hot 100' at 32nd, 'Hot' It was strong on several charts, including #47 on 'Canada Digital Song Sales'.

RM released his first solo mixtape, ‘RM’, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, ‘Mono’, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

