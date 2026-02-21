BTS’ RM loses 15 kg from military days before ARIRANG comeback, member Jin expresses shock

The BTS ARMY is gearing up for months full of fun following the release of the septet’s fifth regular album, ARIRANG, which is all set for a drop on March 20, 2026. Their first group comeback in over three years and nine months, the members are just as excited to showcase their sides to their fans. Leader RM is taking it upon himself to build a strong physique and lose some weight before meeting his fans again. The star shared how he has lost 15 kilograms since returning from the military.

RM shows off weight loss in latest social media update

On February 21, RM took to his Weverse account to share a big update with his fans. Snapping a photo of the weighing machine, he showed that it now displayed the digits 68.8 kg. He wrote, “It happens when you do it” (Similar to, when there’s a will, there’s a way) in Korean, alongside the photo. Soon, member Jin commented on it with, “Wow, amazing,” emphasizing how it’s not a simple feat. The Wildflower hitmaker replied that he used to be 83.8 kg back when he was a sergeant in the military.

Being discharged in June 2025, the star has managed to lose 15 kilograms of weight and seems to be back in his desired range. With a month left to BTS’ comeback, the singer may aim for losing more, not that there’s any need for it. Previously, fellow member V also shared a look at his weight change and how he has been losing the muscles he had gained while training in the army. Recently, Jungkook shared a photo of himself working out on the treadmill late at night. The BTS members all seem to be working hard to reach their preferred number on the scale.

Meanwhile, the South Korean pop icons will set out on a world tour from April 9, 2026, across 81 stops in 34 cities. Starting from their concerts in Goyang Stadium, they will roam around the globe for their comeback tour.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V gets upset over non-consensual use of chat with Min Hee Jin as proof in NewJeans-ILLIT ‘similarities’ row