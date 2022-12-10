BTS’ RM makes an impressive debut with Indigo on UK’s Official Album Chart

According to the latest chart released on December 9th (local time), BTS' RM 'Indigo' ranked 45th, following Foo Fighters (42nd), Sam Pender (43rd), and Taylor Swift (44th). The British Official Chart is considered one of the two most prestigious charts along with the US Billboard Chart.

'Indigo' is an album in which RM participated in composing and writing lyrics for all songs, and melted his sincere thoughts and emotions. The title song Wild Flower is a song that contains RM's will to live a life like wild flowers rather than flashy fireworks, and Cho Youjeen of the band Cherry Filter participated as a featuring.

Previously, BTS won two awards, including 'Group of the Year'. This category has been awarded for three consecutive years. Especially this year, BTS and BLACKPINK who are writing K-pop history, Australian band '5 Seconds of Summer', Britpop band 'Coldplay', American alternative rock band 'Imagine Dragons', Eurovision Song Contest winner Italian rock band 'Måneskin', American emotional rock band 'OneRepublic', American singer Brandon Urie's one-man project band 'Panic!At The Disco' and other outstanding candidates. Along with this, BTS received the 'Concert Tour of the Year' category for the 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' held in Los Angeles (LA), Las Vegas, and Seoul.

BTS' achievements:

'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage', held for a total of 11 times in three cities, recorded an audience of about 458,000 and ranked 4th in the 'Top Tour' category of the US Billboard Box Score.In Billboard's recently announced 2022 year-end chart (YEAR-END CHARTS), it was ranked 27th in the Top Tour. The Las Vegas concert was named No. 3 on the 'Top Box Score'.

