BTS' RM makes debut entry on UK's Official Singles Chart as soloist with Come back to me from Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS' RM makes his debut on the UK's Official Singles Chart as a soloist with his pre-release track Come back to me from his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person. Come back to me is an indie pop track that delves into the album's overall theme of "right and wrong." RM collaborated with Oh Hyuk from the band HYUKOH on both the composition and lyrics of the song.

Come back to me debuts on UK's Official Singles Chart

BTS' RM has achieved his solo debut on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. On May 17, local time, the Official Charts, widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, announced that RM's new pre-release track Come back to me has debuted on the chart at No. 80.

While RM previously made his mark on the Official Albums Chart with Indigo back in 2022, Come back to me represents his first entry on the Official Singles Chart as a solo artist. Moreover, Come back to me debuted impressively at No. 1 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week.

Come back to me, which is a pre-release track from his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person was released on May 10th at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Right Place, Wrong Person, an 11-track album, captures universal emotions that resonate with listeners, including the feeling of being an outsider who struggles to belong. Falling within the alternative genre, the album features a rich sound complemented by candid, heartfelt lyrics.

On May 17, fans were treated to the long-awaited full tracklist for RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person. The unveiling was done innovatively, presenting fans with a puzzle to solve, revealing the included tracks in the album. The 11-song tracklist includes Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi" (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, LOST!, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and the pre-release track Come back to me.

The album is scheduled for release on May 24 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST.

