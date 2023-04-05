BTS' RM makes headlines with his surprise appearance at the VIP screening of Rebound

BTS' RM recently made a surprise appearance at the VIP premiere of director Jang Hang Joon's film 'Rebound,' which took place on April 3, leaving fans ecstatic. The event was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. On this particular day, RM was seen wearing a casual outfit consisting of a plain grey short-sleeved shirt and jeans. The event was also attended by several high-profile celebrities and industry professionals.

RM's Appearance at the Screening Event

RM's surprise appearance at the screening event sent fans into a frenzy. It was disclosed that RM visited the VIP screening event for a special reason.

Jang Hang Joon, the director, revealed on various radio and talk shows that he had decided to invite RM. He revealed, "When I speak with someone, I never hide my motives or goals. 'Namjoon, I want to benefit from you,' I told RM. Please come if you have time. The director explained that RM stated that he would attend the event if he didn't have anything else planned for that day.” RM kept his promise and attended the screening for director Jang Hang Joon.

RM's Thoughts on 'Rebound'

After attending the VIP screening of 'Rebound' and showing his support for the director, RM even posted a message of encouragement on his Instagram story. After appearing in the new tvN show 'The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge,' director Jang Hang Joon and RM became acquaintances.

About Rebound

The film 'Rebound' recounts the true tale of the 2012 national high school basketball tournament, in which a new coach and the weakest basketball team, with only six players, were able to compete in the national tournament.

RM's appearance at the 'Rebound' screening event has once again highlighted the global influence of BTS and their members. RM's support for the film has also brought attention to the films and their ability to inspire and motivate audiences. The film itself is an inspiration to audiences and has received critical acclaim for its compelling storyline. We can't wait to see what other projects BTS members will support in the future.



