BTS’ RM makes history as solo release Indigo makes reappearance on Billboard 200 and other charts

BTS' leader RM (Kim Namjoon), 'Indigo' reemerged the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' after around a half year with the arrival of vinyl. As indicated by Billboard's Twitter on July 24th, RM's 'Indigo' positioned 53rd on the 'Billboard 200' on July 29th. As of late, the vinyl (LP) of 'Indigo' was delivered, and it was reflected in the album sales.

BTS’ RM re-entering the Billboard 200 chart with solo album Indigo:

RM's 'Indigo' positioned second on the Billboard's top-selling vinyl albums, following pop star Taylor Swift's most recent collection 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version), which is recording colossal vinyl deals in the US. Specifically, with this reemergence, 'Indigo' remained on the 'Billboard 200' for a sum of 7 weeks. The K-pop soloist's album remained on the chart the longest. 'Indigo', which positioned third on this chart, positioned 193rd as of January 28th and remained there for a sum of about a month and a half. In the meantime, aside from this, BTS members are as yet flaunting their true capacity on different Billboard charts as soloists, with BTS' golden maknae Jungkook's solo debut track 'Seven' coming out ahead of the pack on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' this week.

BTS’ RM’s activities:

On the evening of July 21st, RM posted an image with the words 'Habits are scary'. The shared photograph shows a board with RM's work-out routine on it and at the upper right of the writing board, an attractive sticker of the 'BT21' character, which BTS straightforwardly took part in planning, is joined looking like a 7. This draws out the glow of the fans who are viewed as rooting for Jungkook's performance. On July sixteenth, RM met fans through Weverse Live after around 90 days. He showed up with short hair and kept on speaking with fans. As to short hair style, RM said that he trimmed it essentially as a result of the increasing heat, not in light of military enlistment. RM's companion and associate, lyricist Lee Ian, had referenced the reality, yet RM himself informed the fans with the goal that there would be no misunderstanding.

