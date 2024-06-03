RM of BTS has made his comeback with a brand new solo album titled Right Place, Wrong Person which is being well-received by fans and admirers alike. The artist has achieved a personal best record with the album’s entry into the Billboard 200 chart as he grabbed the 5th position.

On June 2, 2024, the albums that entered the Billboard 200 albums chart were released and RM’s new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person debuts at 5th position. It is the artist’s solo debut yet on the chart, marking a significant milestone.

Previously, his first solo album Indigo debuted at 15th place on the chart and went on to peak at the 3rd place. Moreover, with this entry, RM also became the first K-pop soloist ever who managed to reach the top five of the Billboard 200 chart with two different albums.

Furthermore, RM's Right Place, Wrong Person marks his biggest solo U.S. debut yet. Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music) reports the album earned 54,000 equivalent album units in its first week ending May 30. This total includes 43,000 traditional album sales and 7,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equating to 10.16 million on-demand audio streams. Additionally, the album accrued 3,500 track equivalent album (TEA) units.

More about BTS' RM

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025. He pre-recorded the newly released album ahead of his military service as per the rules, he will not be involved in any commercial promotion.

