BTS’ RM’ music video ‘Wildflower (with youjeen)’ debuts at No.1 on YouTube’s music video chart

On December 2, 2022, BTS’ leader RM released his first full length album ‘Indigo.’ Music video was released for the title track of the album ‘Wildflower (with youjeen).’ On the global top music videos chart on YouTube, the music video debuted at No. 1. Currently, it has an impressive 26 million views.

Additionally, the music video debuted at No. 7 on YouTube's global top songs chart with 26.3 million views. Currently, RM is at No. 62 on YouTube’s Top Artists chart, which marks the artist’s first entry on the chart.

Wildflower (with youjeen)

In this song, RM has poured his heart out. The song describes his beginnings as an artist and his current standing. As he discusses his many obstacles, how he manages the pressures of being an artist, and all the times he feels trapped, he becomes more intimate. The song is a complete masterpiece because of RM's superb delivery and legendary vocalist Choi Youjeen's voice. The song melts our hearts with its deep meaning and beautiful arrangement.

In the Music Video

The music video is absolutely a visual treat. With its cinematic style and beautifully captured shots you are transported to RM’s world. The music video sticks to its simplicity, which effectively conveys the message to the viewer, without any extra components. RM is seen in a flower field wearing all white and looks extremely magical. RM is seen in a severe storm in one scene, implying his deepest thoughts and emotions. The song video's conclusion shows RM performing on a big stage in front of the crowd, where he has always belonged.

Checkout the music video if you haven't already!